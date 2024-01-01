500 Jordanian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert JOD to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 jod
217.386 kwd

1.000 JOD = 0.4348 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3811.36719.0420.9430.8053.6721.559
1 CAD0.72410.9913.7910.6830.5832.661.129
1 SGD0.7321.01113.9330.690.5892.6871.141
1 ZAR0.0530.0730.07210.0490.0420.1930.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JOD0.43477 KWD
5 JOD2.17386 KWD
10 JOD4.34772 KWD
20 JOD8.69544 KWD
50 JOD21.73860 KWD
100 JOD43.47720 KWD
250 JOD108.69300 KWD
500 JOD217.38600 KWD
1000 JOD434.77200 KWD
2000 JOD869.54400 KWD
5000 JOD2,173.86000 KWD
10000 JOD4,347.72000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 KWD2.30006 JOD
5 KWD11.50030 JOD
10 KWD23.00060 JOD
20 KWD46.00120 JOD
50 KWD115.00300 JOD
100 KWD230.00600 JOD
250 KWD575.01500 JOD
500 KWD1,150.03000 JOD
1000 KWD2,300.06000 JOD
2000 KWD4,600.12000 JOD
5000 KWD11,500.30000 JOD
10000 KWD23,000.60000 JOD