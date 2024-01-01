Jordanian dinars to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert JOD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
171,506 vuv

JD1.000 JOD = VT171.5 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High171.8960171.8960
Low168.8250168.4930
Average170.0845169.9680
Change1.46%0.50%
1 JOD to VUV stats

The performance of JOD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 171.8960 and a 30 day low of 168.8250. This means the 30 day average was 170.0845. The change for JOD to VUV was 1.46.

The performance of JOD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 171.8960 and a 90 day low of 168.4930. This means the 90 day average was 169.9680. The change for JOD to VUV was 0.50.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 JOD171.50600 VUV
5 JOD857.53000 VUV
10 JOD1,715.06000 VUV
20 JOD3,430.12000 VUV
50 JOD8,575.30000 VUV
100 JOD17,150.60000 VUV
250 JOD42,876.50000 VUV
500 JOD85,753.00000 VUV
1000 JOD171,506.00000 VUV
2000 JOD343,012.00000 VUV
5000 JOD857,530.00000 VUV
10000 JOD1,715,060.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Jordanian Dinar
1 VUV0.00583 JOD
5 VUV0.02915 JOD
10 VUV0.05831 JOD
20 VUV0.11661 JOD
50 VUV0.29153 JOD
100 VUV0.58307 JOD
250 VUV1.45767 JOD
500 VUV2.91535 JOD
1000 VUV5.83069 JOD
2000 VUV11.66138 JOD
5000 VUV29.15345 JOD
10000 VUV58.30690 JOD