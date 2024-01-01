Jordanian dinars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert JOD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
531.922 bhd

JD1.000 JOD = .د.ب0.5319 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53200.5320
Low0.53160.5316
Average0.53190.5319
Change0.01%-0.01%
View full history

1 JOD to BHD stats

The performance of JOD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5320 and a 30 day low of 0.5316. This means the 30 day average was 0.5319. The change for JOD to BHD was 0.01.

The performance of JOD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5320 and a 90 day low of 0.5316. This means the 90 day average was 0.5319. The change for JOD to BHD was -0.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 JOD0.53192 BHD
5 JOD2.65961 BHD
10 JOD5.31922 BHD
20 JOD10.63844 BHD
50 JOD26.59610 BHD
100 JOD53.19220 BHD
250 JOD132.98050 BHD
500 JOD265.96100 BHD
1000 JOD531.92200 BHD
2000 JOD1,063.84400 BHD
5000 JOD2,659.61000 BHD
10000 JOD5,319.22000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BHD1.87997 JOD
5 BHD9.39985 JOD
10 BHD18.79970 JOD
20 BHD37.59940 JOD
50 BHD93.99850 JOD
100 BHD187.99700 JOD
250 BHD469.99250 JOD
500 BHD939.98500 JOD
1000 BHD1,879.97000 JOD
2000 BHD3,759.94000 JOD
5000 BHD9,399.85000 JOD
10000 BHD18,799.70000 JOD