500 Bahraini dinars to Jordanian dinars

Convert BHD to JOD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = JD1.882 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
BHD to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

JOD
1 BHD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.88251.8825
Low1.87951.8784
Average1.88111.8803
Change0.14%0.08%
1 BHD to JOD stats

The performance of BHD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8825 and a 30 day low of 1.8795. This means the 30 day average was 1.8811. The change for BHD to JOD was 0.14.

The performance of BHD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8825 and a 90 day low of 1.8784. This means the 90 day average was 1.8803. The change for BHD to JOD was 0.08.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BHD1.88245 JOD
5 BHD9.41225 JOD
10 BHD18.82450 JOD
20 BHD37.64900 JOD
50 BHD94.12250 JOD
100 BHD188.24500 JOD
250 BHD470.61250 JOD
500 BHD941.22500 JOD
1000 BHD1,882.45000 JOD
2000 BHD3,764.90000 JOD
5000 BHD9,412.25000 JOD
10000 BHD18,824.50000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 JOD0.53122 BHD
5 JOD2.65612 BHD
10 JOD5.31224 BHD
20 JOD10.62448 BHD
50 JOD26.56120 BHD
100 JOD53.12240 BHD
250 JOD132.80600 BHD
500 JOD265.61200 BHD
1000 JOD531.22400 BHD
2000 JOD1,062.44800 BHD
5000 JOD2,656.12000 BHD
10000 JOD5,312.24000 BHD