5 Jordanian dinars to Bahraini dinars

Convert JOD to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 jod
2.659 bhd

1.000 JOD = 0.5318 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6621.4651.6550.96917.776
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8491.7161.9381.13520.821
1 USD0.9420.805183.5571.3811.560.91316.752
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 JOD0.53181 BHD
5 JOD2.65905 BHD
10 JOD5.31810 BHD
20 JOD10.63620 BHD
50 JOD26.59050 BHD
100 JOD53.18100 BHD
250 JOD132.95250 BHD
500 JOD265.90500 BHD
1000 JOD531.81000 BHD
2000 JOD1,063.62000 BHD
5000 JOD2,659.05000 BHD
10000 JOD5,318.10000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 BHD1.88037 JOD
5 BHD9.40185 JOD
10 BHD18.80370 JOD
20 BHD37.60740 JOD
50 BHD94.01850 JOD
100 BHD188.03700 JOD
250 BHD470.09250 JOD
500 BHD940.18500 JOD
1000 BHD1,880.37000 JOD
2000 BHD3,760.74000 JOD
5000 BHD9,401.85000 JOD
10000 BHD18,803.70000 JOD