Jordanian dinars to Romanian leus today

Convert JOD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
6,435.05 ron

JD1.000 JOD = L6.435 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.50876.5726
Low6.41046.4104
Average6.45686.4905
Change-0.64%-1.20%
1 JOD to RON stats

The performance of JOD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5087 and a 30 day low of 6.4104. This means the 30 day average was 6.4568. The change for JOD to RON was -0.64.

The performance of JOD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5726 and a 90 day low of 6.4104. This means the 90 day average was 6.4905. The change for JOD to RON was -1.20.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 JOD6.43505 RON
5 JOD32.17525 RON
10 JOD64.35050 RON
20 JOD128.70100 RON
50 JOD321.75250 RON
100 JOD643.50500 RON
250 JOD1,608.76250 RON
500 JOD3,217.52500 RON
1000 JOD6,435.05000 RON
2000 JOD12,870.10000 RON
5000 JOD32,175.25000 RON
10000 JOD64,350.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jordanian Dinar
1 RON0.15540 JOD
5 RON0.77700 JOD
10 RON1.55399 JOD
20 RON3.10798 JOD
50 RON7.76995 JOD
100 RON15.53990 JOD
250 RON38.84975 JOD
500 RON77.69950 JOD
1000 RON155.39900 JOD
2000 RON310.79800 JOD
5000 RON776.99500 JOD
10000 RON1,553.99000 JOD