Jordanian dinars to Czech korunas today

Convert JOD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
32,759.10 czk

JD1.000 JOD = Kč32.76 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.152833.1528
Low32.591031.8032
Average32.865332.5850
Change0.15%-0.00%
1 JOD to CZK stats

The performance of JOD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.1528 and a 30 day low of 32.5910. This means the 30 day average was 32.8653. The change for JOD to CZK was 0.15.

The performance of JOD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.1528 and a 90 day low of 31.8032. This means the 90 day average was 32.5850. The change for JOD to CZK was -0.00.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JOD32.75910 CZK
5 JOD163.79550 CZK
10 JOD327.59100 CZK
20 JOD655.18200 CZK
50 JOD1,637.95500 CZK
100 JOD3,275.91000 CZK
250 JOD8,189.77500 CZK
500 JOD16,379.55000 CZK
1000 JOD32,759.10000 CZK
2000 JOD65,518.20000 CZK
5000 JOD163,795.50000 CZK
10000 JOD327,591.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jordanian Dinar
1 CZK0.03053 JOD
5 CZK0.15263 JOD
10 CZK0.30526 JOD
20 CZK0.61052 JOD
50 CZK1.52630 JOD
100 CZK3.05259 JOD
250 CZK7.63148 JOD
500 CZK15.26295 JOD
1000 CZK30.52590 JOD
2000 CZK61.05180 JOD
5000 CZK152.62950 JOD
10000 CZK305.25900 JOD