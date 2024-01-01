Jordanian dinars to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert JOD to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,254,770 aoa

JD1.000 JOD = Kz1,255 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,257.83001,257.8300
Low1,240.93001,188.3800
Average1,247.78601,224.3770
Change1.12%5.55%
1 JOD to AOA stats

The performance of JOD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,257.8300 and a 30 day low of 1,240.9300. This means the 30 day average was 1,247.7860. The change for JOD to AOA was 1.12.

The performance of JOD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,257.8300 and a 90 day low of 1,188.3800. This means the 90 day average was 1,224.3770. The change for JOD to AOA was 5.55.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 JOD1,254.77000 AOA
5 JOD6,273.85000 AOA
10 JOD12,547.70000 AOA
20 JOD25,095.40000 AOA
50 JOD62,738.50000 AOA
100 JOD125,477.00000 AOA
250 JOD313,692.50000 AOA
500 JOD627,385.00000 AOA
1000 JOD1,254,770.00000 AOA
2000 JOD2,509,540.00000 AOA
5000 JOD6,273,850.00000 AOA
10000 JOD12,547,700.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Jordanian Dinar
1 AOA0.00080 JOD
5 AOA0.00398 JOD
10 AOA0.00797 JOD
20 AOA0.01594 JOD
50 AOA0.03985 JOD
100 AOA0.07970 JOD
250 AOA0.19924 JOD
500 AOA0.39848 JOD
1000 AOA0.79696 JOD
2000 AOA1.59392 JOD
5000 AOA3.98479 JOD
10000 AOA7.96959 JOD