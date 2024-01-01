Jordanian dinars to Indian rupees today

Convert JOD to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
118,237 inr

JD1.000 JOD = ₹118.2 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.2370118.2370
Low117.6890117.1310
Average117.9972117.7935
Change0.40%0.42%
1 JOD to INR stats

The performance of JOD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.2370 and a 30 day low of 117.6890. This means the 30 day average was 117.9972. The change for JOD to INR was 0.40.

The performance of JOD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.2370 and a 90 day low of 117.1310. This means the 90 day average was 117.7935. The change for JOD to INR was 0.42.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 JOD118.23700 INR
5 JOD591.18500 INR
10 JOD1,182.37000 INR
20 JOD2,364.74000 INR
50 JOD5,911.85000 INR
100 JOD11,823.70000 INR
250 JOD29,559.25000 INR
500 JOD59,118.50000 INR
1000 JOD118,237.00000 INR
2000 JOD236,474.00000 INR
5000 JOD591,185.00000 INR
10000 JOD1,182,370.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 INR0.00846 JOD
5 INR0.04229 JOD
10 INR0.08458 JOD
20 INR0.16915 JOD
50 INR0.42288 JOD
100 INR0.84576 JOD
250 INR2.11439 JOD
300 INR2.53727 JOD
500 INR4.22878 JOD
600 INR5.07454 JOD
1000 INR8.45756 JOD
2000 INR16.91512 JOD
5000 INR42.28780 JOD
10000 INR84.57560 JOD
25000 INR211.43900 JOD
50000 INR422.87800 JOD
100000 INR845.75600 JOD
1000000 INR8,457.56000 JOD
1000000000 INR8,457,560.00000 JOD