250 Jordanian dinars to Indian rupees

Convert JOD to INR at the real exchange rate

250 jod
29,459.75 inr

1.000 JOD = 117.8 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6821.4651.6550.96917.784
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8651.7161.9381.13520.829
1 USD0.9420.804183.5361.381.5590.91316.752
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 JOD117.83900 INR
5 JOD589.19500 INR
10 JOD1,178.39000 INR
20 JOD2,356.78000 INR
50 JOD5,891.95000 INR
100 JOD11,783.90000 INR
250 JOD29,459.75000 INR
500 JOD58,919.50000 INR
1000 JOD117,839.00000 INR
2000 JOD235,678.00000 INR
5000 JOD589,195.00000 INR
10000 JOD1,178,390.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 INR0.00849 JOD
5 INR0.04243 JOD
10 INR0.08486 JOD
20 INR0.16972 JOD
50 INR0.42431 JOD
100 INR0.84861 JOD
250 INR2.12153 JOD
500 INR4.24307 JOD
1000 INR8.48614 JOD
2000 INR16.97228 JOD
5000 INR42.43070 JOD
10000 INR84.86140 JOD