Jordanian dinars to Zambian kwacha today

Convert JOD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
36,554.80 zmw

JD1.000 JOD = ZK36.55 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.281338.6446
Low34.535734.1017
Average36.239536.5533
Change5.82%-4.56%
View full history

1 JOD to ZMW stats

The performance of JOD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.2813 and a 30 day low of 34.5357. This means the 30 day average was 36.2395. The change for JOD to ZMW was 5.82.

The performance of JOD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.6446 and a 90 day low of 34.1017. This means the 90 day average was 36.5533. The change for JOD to ZMW was -4.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / ZMW
1 JOD36.55480 ZMW
5 JOD182.77400 ZMW
10 JOD365.54800 ZMW
20 JOD731.09600 ZMW
50 JOD1,827.74000 ZMW
100 JOD3,655.48000 ZMW
250 JOD9,138.70000 ZMW
500 JOD18,277.40000 ZMW
1000 JOD36,554.80000 ZMW
2000 JOD73,109.60000 ZMW
5000 JOD182,774.00000 ZMW
10000 JOD365,548.00000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Jordanian Dinar
1 ZMW0.02736 JOD
5 ZMW0.13678 JOD
10 ZMW0.27356 JOD
20 ZMW0.54712 JOD
50 ZMW1.36781 JOD
100 ZMW2.73562 JOD
250 ZMW6.83905 JOD
500 ZMW13.67810 JOD
1000 ZMW27.35620 JOD
2000 ZMW54.71240 JOD
5000 ZMW136.78100 JOD
10000 ZMW273.56200 JOD