Jordanian dinars to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert JOD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
57,121.70 uyu

JD1.000 JOD = $U57.12 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High57.121757.1217
Low56.395954.1044
Average56.730155.6203
Change0.99%5.18%
View full history

1 JOD to UYU stats

The performance of JOD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 57.1217 and a 30 day low of 56.3959. This means the 30 day average was 56.7301. The change for JOD to UYU was 0.99.

The performance of JOD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 57.1217 and a 90 day low of 54.1044. This means the 90 day average was 55.6203. The change for JOD to UYU was 5.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 JOD57.12170 UYU
5 JOD285.60850 UYU
10 JOD571.21700 UYU
20 JOD1,142.43400 UYU
50 JOD2,856.08500 UYU
100 JOD5,712.17000 UYU
250 JOD14,280.42500 UYU
500 JOD28,560.85000 UYU
1000 JOD57,121.70000 UYU
2000 JOD114,243.40000 UYU
5000 JOD285,608.50000 UYU
10000 JOD571,217.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 UYU0.01751 JOD
5 UYU0.08753 JOD
10 UYU0.17507 JOD
20 UYU0.35013 JOD
50 UYU0.87533 JOD
100 UYU1.75065 JOD
250 UYU4.37663 JOD
500 UYU8.75325 JOD
1000 UYU17.50650 JOD
2000 UYU35.01300 JOD
5000 UYU87.53250 JOD
10000 UYU175.06500 JOD