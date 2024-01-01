Jordanian dinars to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert JOD to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
143,231 cve

JD1.000 JOD = Esc143.2 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to CVE conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High144.7530146.0870
Low142.7370142.7370
Average143.7323144.4093
Change-0.57%-1.54%
1 JOD to CVE stats

The performance of JOD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 144.7530 and a 30 day low of 142.7370. This means the 30 day average was 143.7323. The change for JOD to CVE was -0.57.

The performance of JOD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 146.0870 and a 90 day low of 142.7370. This means the 90 day average was 144.4093. The change for JOD to CVE was -1.54.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JOD143.23100 CVE
5 JOD716.15500 CVE
10 JOD1,432.31000 CVE
20 JOD2,864.62000 CVE
50 JOD7,161.55000 CVE
100 JOD14,323.10000 CVE
250 JOD35,807.75000 CVE
500 JOD71,615.50000 CVE
1000 JOD143,231.00000 CVE
2000 JOD286,462.00000 CVE
5000 JOD716,155.00000 CVE
10000 JOD1,432,310.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jordanian Dinar
1 CVE0.00698 JOD
5 CVE0.03491 JOD
10 CVE0.06982 JOD
20 CVE0.13963 JOD
50 CVE0.34909 JOD
100 CVE0.69817 JOD
250 CVE1.74543 JOD
500 CVE3.49087 JOD
1000 CVE6.98173 JOD
2000 CVE13.96346 JOD
5000 CVE34.90865 JOD
10000 CVE69.81730 JOD