500 Jordanian dinars to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert JOD to CVE at the real exchange rate

500 jod
73,461.50 cve

1.000 JOD = 146.9 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6521.4651.6550.96917.779
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8261.7161.9381.13520.822
1 USD0.9420.805183.5321.3811.5590.91316.752
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JOD146.92300 CVE
5 JOD734.61500 CVE
10 JOD1,469.23000 CVE
20 JOD2,938.46000 CVE
50 JOD7,346.15000 CVE
100 JOD14,692.30000 CVE
250 JOD36,730.75000 CVE
500 JOD73,461.50000 CVE
1000 JOD146,923.00000 CVE
2000 JOD293,846.00000 CVE
5000 JOD734,615.00000 CVE
10000 JOD1,469,230.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jordanian Dinar
1 CVE0.00681 JOD
5 CVE0.03403 JOD
10 CVE0.06806 JOD
20 CVE0.13613 JOD
50 CVE0.34031 JOD
100 CVE0.68063 JOD
250 CVE1.70157 JOD
500 CVE3.40314 JOD
1000 CVE6.80627 JOD
2000 CVE13.61254 JOD
5000 CVE34.03135 JOD
10000 CVE68.06270 JOD