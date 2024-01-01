Jordanian dinars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert JOD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
183,330 kes

JD1.000 JOD = Ksh183.3 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High187.5910190.2380
Low180.4570180.4570
Average183.1376183.5415
Change1.31%-3.63%
1 JOD to KES stats

The performance of JOD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 187.5910 and a 30 day low of 180.4570. This means the 30 day average was 183.1376. The change for JOD to KES was 1.31.

The performance of JOD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 190.2380 and a 90 day low of 180.4570. This means the 90 day average was 183.5415. The change for JOD to KES was -3.63.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JOD183.33000 KES
5 JOD916.65000 KES
10 JOD1,833.30000 KES
20 JOD3,666.60000 KES
50 JOD9,166.50000 KES
100 JOD18,333.00000 KES
250 JOD45,832.50000 KES
500 JOD91,665.00000 KES
1000 JOD183,330.00000 KES
2000 JOD366,660.00000 KES
5000 JOD916,650.00000 KES
10000 JOD1,833,300.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jordanian Dinar
1 KES0.00545 JOD
5 KES0.02727 JOD
10 KES0.05455 JOD
20 KES0.10909 JOD
50 KES0.27273 JOD
100 KES0.54547 JOD
250 KES1.36366 JOD
500 KES2.72733 JOD
1000 KES5.45465 JOD
2000 KES10.90930 JOD
5000 KES27.27325 JOD
10000 KES54.54650 JOD