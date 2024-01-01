250 Jordanian dinars to Kenyan shillings

Convert JOD to KES at the real exchange rate

250 jod
46,198 kes

1.000 JOD = 184.8 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3811.36719.0510.9430.8053.6721.559
1 CAD0.72410.9913.7940.6830.5832.6591.129
1 SGD0.7321.011113.940.690.5892.6871.141
1 ZAR0.0520.0720.07210.0490.0420.1930.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JOD184.79300 KES
5 JOD923.96500 KES
10 JOD1,847.93000 KES
20 JOD3,695.86000 KES
50 JOD9,239.65000 KES
100 JOD18,479.30000 KES
250 JOD46,198.25000 KES
500 JOD92,396.50000 KES
1000 JOD184,793.00000 KES
2000 JOD369,586.00000 KES
5000 JOD923,965.00000 KES
10000 JOD1,847,930.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jordanian Dinar
1 KES0.00541 JOD
5 KES0.02706 JOD
10 KES0.05411 JOD
20 KES0.10823 JOD
50 KES0.27057 JOD
100 KES0.54115 JOD
250 KES1.35286 JOD
500 KES2.70573 JOD
1000 KES5.41145 JOD
2000 KES10.82290 JOD
5000 KES27.05725 JOD
10000 KES54.11450 JOD