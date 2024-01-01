Jordanian dinars to Argentine pesos today

Convert JOD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,316,810 ars

JD1.000 JOD = $1,317 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,316.81001,316.8100
Low1,291.53001,241.7200
Average1,304.19971,278.6537
Change1.93%6.05%
1 JOD to ARS stats

The performance of JOD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,316.8100 and a 30 day low of 1,291.5300. This means the 30 day average was 1,304.1997. The change for JOD to ARS was 1.93.

The performance of JOD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,316.8100 and a 90 day low of 1,241.7200. This means the 90 day average was 1,278.6537. The change for JOD to ARS was 6.05.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 JOD1,316.81000 ARS
5 JOD6,584.05000 ARS
10 JOD13,168.10000 ARS
20 JOD26,336.20000 ARS
50 JOD65,840.50000 ARS
100 JOD131,681.00000 ARS
250 JOD329,202.50000 ARS
500 JOD658,405.00000 ARS
1000 JOD1,316,810.00000 ARS
2000 JOD2,633,620.00000 ARS
5000 JOD6,584,050.00000 ARS
10000 JOD13,168,100.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 ARS0.00076 JOD
5 ARS0.00380 JOD
10 ARS0.00759 JOD
20 ARS0.01519 JOD
50 ARS0.03797 JOD
100 ARS0.07594 JOD
250 ARS0.18985 JOD
500 ARS0.37971 JOD
1000 ARS0.75941 JOD
2000 ARS1.51883 JOD
5000 ARS3.79707 JOD
10000 ARS7.59414 JOD