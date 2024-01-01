5 Jordanian dinars to Argentine pesos

Convert JOD to ARS at the real exchange rate

5 jod
6,124.25 ars

1.000 JOD = 1,225 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3811.36619.0410.9420.8053.6721.56
1 CAD0.72410.98913.7920.6830.5832.661.13
1 SGD0.7321.011113.940.690.5892.6891.142
1 ZAR0.0530.0730.07210.0490.0420.1930.082

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 JOD1,224.85000 ARS
5 JOD6,124.25000 ARS
10 JOD12,248.50000 ARS
20 JOD24,497.00000 ARS
50 JOD61,242.50000 ARS
100 JOD122,485.00000 ARS
250 JOD306,212.50000 ARS
500 JOD612,425.00000 ARS
1000 JOD1,224,850.00000 ARS
2000 JOD2,449,700.00000 ARS
5000 JOD6,124,250.00000 ARS
10000 JOD12,248,500.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 ARS0.00082 JOD
5 ARS0.00408 JOD
10 ARS0.00816 JOD
20 ARS0.01633 JOD
50 ARS0.04082 JOD
100 ARS0.08164 JOD
250 ARS0.20411 JOD
500 ARS0.40821 JOD
1000 ARS0.81643 JOD
2000 ARS1.63286 JOD
5000 ARS4.08215 JOD
10000 ARS8.16429 JOD