Jordanian dinars to Qatari rials today

Convert JOD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
5,145.26 qar

JD1.000 JOD = QR5.145 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.14615.1461
Low5.14215.1414
Average5.14465.1436
Change0.01%0.04%
1 JOD to QAR stats

The performance of JOD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1461 and a 30 day low of 5.1421. This means the 30 day average was 5.1446. The change for JOD to QAR was 0.01.

The performance of JOD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1461 and a 90 day low of 5.1414. This means the 90 day average was 5.1436. The change for JOD to QAR was 0.04.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 JOD5.14526 QAR
5 JOD25.72630 QAR
10 JOD51.45260 QAR
20 JOD102.90520 QAR
50 JOD257.26300 QAR
100 JOD514.52600 QAR
250 JOD1,286.31500 QAR
500 JOD2,572.63000 QAR
1000 JOD5,145.26000 QAR
2000 JOD10,290.52000 QAR
5000 JOD25,726.30000 QAR
10000 JOD51,452.60000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Jordanian Dinar
1 QAR0.19435 JOD
5 QAR0.97177 JOD
10 QAR1.94354 JOD
20 QAR3.88708 JOD
50 QAR9.71770 JOD
100 QAR19.43540 JOD
250 QAR48.58850 JOD
500 QAR97.17700 JOD
1000 QAR194.35400 JOD
2000 QAR388.70800 JOD
5000 QAR971.77000 JOD
10000 QAR1,943.54000 JOD