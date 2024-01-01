Jordanian dinars to Haitian gourdes today

Convert JOD to HTG at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
185,600 htg

JD1.000 JOD = G185.6 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High186.3370187.3690
Low185.0740185.0740
Average185.7318186.2869
Change-0.40%-0.50%
View full history

1 JOD to HTG stats

The performance of JOD to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 186.3370 and a 30 day low of 185.0740. This means the 30 day average was 185.7318. The change for JOD to HTG was -0.40.

The performance of JOD to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 187.3690 and a 90 day low of 185.0740. This means the 90 day average was 186.2869. The change for JOD to HTG was -0.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Haitian Gourde
1 JOD185.60000 HTG
5 JOD928.00000 HTG
10 JOD1,856.00000 HTG
20 JOD3,712.00000 HTG
50 JOD9,280.00000 HTG
100 JOD18,560.00000 HTG
250 JOD46,400.00000 HTG
500 JOD92,800.00000 HTG
1000 JOD185,600.00000 HTG
2000 JOD371,200.00000 HTG
5000 JOD928,000.00000 HTG
10000 JOD1,856,000.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Jordanian Dinar
1 HTG0.00539 JOD
5 HTG0.02694 JOD
10 HTG0.05388 JOD
20 HTG0.10776 JOD
50 HTG0.26940 JOD
100 HTG0.53879 JOD
250 HTG1.34698 JOD
500 HTG2.69397 JOD
1000 HTG5.38793 JOD
2000 HTG10.77586 JOD
5000 HTG26.93965 JOD
10000 HTG53.87930 JOD