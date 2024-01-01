Jordanian dinars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert JOD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
19,028.10 bwp

JD1.000 JOD = P19.03 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.195019.3837
Low18.978318.9220
Average19.087719.1497
Change-0.81%-0.59%
1 JOD to BWP stats

The performance of JOD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.1950 and a 30 day low of 18.9783. This means the 30 day average was 19.0877. The change for JOD to BWP was -0.81.

The performance of JOD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.3837 and a 90 day low of 18.9220. This means the 90 day average was 19.1497. The change for JOD to BWP was -0.59.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Botswanan Pula
1 JOD19.02810 BWP
5 JOD95.14050 BWP
10 JOD190.28100 BWP
20 JOD380.56200 BWP
50 JOD951.40500 BWP
100 JOD1,902.81000 BWP
250 JOD4,757.02500 BWP
500 JOD9,514.05000 BWP
1000 JOD19,028.10000 BWP
2000 JOD38,056.20000 BWP
5000 JOD95,140.50000 BWP
10000 JOD190,281.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Jordanian Dinar
1 BWP0.05255 JOD
5 BWP0.26277 JOD
10 BWP0.52554 JOD
20 BWP1.05108 JOD
50 BWP2.62769 JOD
100 BWP5.25538 JOD
250 BWP13.13845 JOD
500 BWP26.27690 JOD
1000 BWP52.55380 JOD
2000 BWP105.10760 JOD
5000 BWP262.76900 JOD
10000 BWP525.53800 JOD