Jordanian dinars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert JOD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
22,857,100 idr

JD1.000 JOD = Rp22,860 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22,996.600023,206.6000
Low22,717.700022,464.4000
Average22,884.066722,872.3311
Change-0.48%1.12%
1 JOD to IDR stats

The performance of JOD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22,996.6000 and a 30 day low of 22,717.7000. This means the 30 day average was 22,884.0667. The change for JOD to IDR was -0.48.

The performance of JOD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23,206.6000 and a 90 day low of 22,464.4000. This means the 90 day average was 22,872.3311. The change for JOD to IDR was 1.12.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 JOD22,857.10000 IDR
5 JOD114,285.50000 IDR
10 JOD228,571.00000 IDR
20 JOD457,142.00000 IDR
50 JOD1,142,855.00000 IDR
100 JOD2,285,710.00000 IDR
250 JOD5,714,275.00000 IDR
500 JOD11,428,550.00000 IDR
1000 JOD22,857,100.00000 IDR
2000 JOD45,714,200.00000 IDR
5000 JOD114,285,500.00000 IDR
10000 JOD228,571,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Jordanian Dinar
1 IDR0.00004 JOD
5 IDR0.00022 JOD
10 IDR0.00044 JOD
20 IDR0.00088 JOD
50 IDR0.00219 JOD
100 IDR0.00437 JOD
250 IDR0.01094 JOD
500 IDR0.02188 JOD
1000 IDR0.04375 JOD
2000 IDR0.08750 JOD
5000 IDR0.21875 JOD
10000 IDR0.43750 JOD