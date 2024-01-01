Jordanian dinars to Dominican pesos today

Convert JOD to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
83,882.90 dop

JD1.000 JOD = $83.88 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.882983.8829
Low83.300681.9756
Average83.500483.2741
Change0.66%2.33%
View full history

1 JOD to DOP stats

The performance of JOD to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.8829 and a 30 day low of 83.3006. This means the 30 day average was 83.5004. The change for JOD to DOP was 0.66.

The performance of JOD to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.8829 and a 90 day low of 81.9756. This means the 90 day average was 83.2741. The change for JOD to DOP was 2.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Dominican Peso
1 JOD83.88290 DOP
5 JOD419.41450 DOP
10 JOD838.82900 DOP
20 JOD1,677.65800 DOP
50 JOD4,194.14500 DOP
100 JOD8,388.29000 DOP
250 JOD20,970.72500 DOP
500 JOD41,941.45000 DOP
1000 JOD83,882.90000 DOP
2000 JOD167,765.80000 DOP
5000 JOD419,414.50000 DOP
10000 JOD838,829.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 DOP0.01192 JOD
5 DOP0.05961 JOD
10 DOP0.11921 JOD
20 DOP0.23843 JOD
50 DOP0.59607 JOD
100 DOP1.19214 JOD
250 DOP2.98035 JOD
500 DOP5.96070 JOD
1000 DOP11.92140 JOD
2000 DOP23.84280 JOD
5000 DOP59.60700 JOD
10000 DOP119.21400 JOD