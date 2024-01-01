Jordanian dinars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert JOD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
165,623 bdt

JD1.000 JOD = Tk165.6 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High165.8080165.8080
Low165.5930154.6040
Average165.6902165.1214
Change0.02%7.02%
View full history

1 JOD to BDT stats

The performance of JOD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 165.8080 and a 30 day low of 165.5930. This means the 30 day average was 165.6902. The change for JOD to BDT was 0.02.

The performance of JOD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 165.8080 and a 90 day low of 154.6040. This means the 90 day average was 165.1214. The change for JOD to BDT was 7.02.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JOD165.62300 BDT
5 JOD828.11500 BDT
10 JOD1,656.23000 BDT
20 JOD3,312.46000 BDT
50 JOD8,281.15000 BDT
100 JOD16,562.30000 BDT
250 JOD41,405.75000 BDT
500 JOD82,811.50000 BDT
1000 JOD165,623.00000 BDT
2000 JOD331,246.00000 BDT
5000 JOD828,115.00000 BDT
10000 JOD1,656,230.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jordanian Dinar
1 BDT0.00604 JOD
5 BDT0.03019 JOD
10 BDT0.06038 JOD
20 BDT0.12076 JOD
50 BDT0.30189 JOD
100 BDT0.60378 JOD
250 BDT1.50946 JOD
500 BDT3.01891 JOD
1000 BDT6.03782 JOD
2000 BDT12.07564 JOD
5000 BDT30.18910 JOD
10000 BDT60.37820 JOD