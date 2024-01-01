Jordanian dinars to Algerian dinars today

Convert JOD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
189,479 dzd

JD1.000 JOD = دج189.5 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High189.9920190.1620
Low189.1250189.1040
Average189.4832189.5986
Change-0.03%-0.07%
1 JOD to DZD stats

The performance of JOD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 189.9920 and a 30 day low of 189.1250. This means the 30 day average was 189.4832. The change for JOD to DZD was -0.03.

The performance of JOD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 190.1620 and a 90 day low of 189.1040. This means the 90 day average was 189.5986. The change for JOD to DZD was -0.07.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 JOD189.47900 DZD
5 JOD947.39500 DZD
10 JOD1,894.79000 DZD
20 JOD3,789.58000 DZD
50 JOD9,473.95000 DZD
100 JOD18,947.90000 DZD
250 JOD47,369.75000 DZD
500 JOD94,739.50000 DZD
1000 JOD189,479.00000 DZD
2000 JOD378,958.00000 DZD
5000 JOD947,395.00000 DZD
10000 JOD1,894,790.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 DZD0.00528 JOD
5 DZD0.02639 JOD
10 DZD0.05278 JOD
20 DZD0.10555 JOD
50 DZD0.26388 JOD
100 DZD0.52776 JOD
250 DZD1.31941 JOD
500 DZD2.63882 JOD
1000 DZD5.27764 JOD
2000 DZD10.55528 JOD
5000 DZD26.38820 JOD
10000 DZD52.77640 JOD