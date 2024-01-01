1 thousand Jordanian dinars to Algerian dinars

Convert JOD to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
189,884 dzd

1.000 JOD = 189.9 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6611.4651.6550.96917.778
1 GBP1.17111.243103.8331.7161.9381.13520.821
1 USD0.9420.805183.5441.3811.5590.91316.752
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 JOD189.88400 DZD
5 JOD949.42000 DZD
10 JOD1,898.84000 DZD
20 JOD3,797.68000 DZD
50 JOD9,494.20000 DZD
100 JOD18,988.40000 DZD
250 JOD47,471.00000 DZD
500 JOD94,942.00000 DZD
1000 JOD189,884.00000 DZD
2000 JOD379,768.00000 DZD
5000 JOD949,420.00000 DZD
10000 JOD1,898,840.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 DZD0.00527 JOD
5 DZD0.02633 JOD
10 DZD0.05266 JOD
20 DZD0.10533 JOD
50 DZD0.26332 JOD
100 DZD0.52664 JOD
250 DZD1.31659 JOD
500 DZD2.63318 JOD
1000 DZD5.26636 JOD
2000 DZD10.53272 JOD
5000 DZD26.33180 JOD
10000 DZD52.66360 JOD