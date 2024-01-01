Jordanian dinars to Cambodian riels today

Convert JOD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
5,794,710 khr

JD1.000 JOD = ៛5,795 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,811.64005,812.5800
Low5,790.48005,741.6400
Average5,797.79805,786.1632
Change-0.29%0.92%
1 JOD to KHR stats

The performance of JOD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,811.6400 and a 30 day low of 5,790.4800. This means the 30 day average was 5,797.7980. The change for JOD to KHR was -0.29.

The performance of JOD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,812.5800 and a 90 day low of 5,741.6400. This means the 90 day average was 5,786.1632. The change for JOD to KHR was 0.92.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Cambodian Riel
1 JOD5,794.71000 KHR
5 JOD28,973.55000 KHR
10 JOD57,947.10000 KHR
20 JOD115,894.20000 KHR
50 JOD289,735.50000 KHR
100 JOD579,471.00000 KHR
250 JOD1,448,677.50000 KHR
500 JOD2,897,355.00000 KHR
1000 JOD5,794,710.00000 KHR
2000 JOD11,589,420.00000 KHR
5000 JOD28,973,550.00000 KHR
10000 JOD57,947,100.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Jordanian Dinar
1 KHR0.00017 JOD
5 KHR0.00086 JOD
10 KHR0.00173 JOD
20 KHR0.00345 JOD
50 KHR0.00863 JOD
100 KHR0.01726 JOD
250 KHR0.04314 JOD
500 KHR0.08629 JOD
1000 KHR0.17257 JOD
2000 KHR0.34514 JOD
5000 KHR0.86286 JOD
10000 KHR1.72571 JOD