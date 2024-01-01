Jordanian dinars to Seychellois rupees today

Convert JOD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
19,591.30 scr

JD1.000 JOD = ₨19.59 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.098121.0981
Low18.874318.8736
Average19.745119.5425
Change-1.66%2.10%
1 JOD to SCR stats

The performance of JOD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.0981 and a 30 day low of 18.8743. This means the 30 day average was 19.7451. The change for JOD to SCR was -1.66.

The performance of JOD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.0981 and a 90 day low of 18.8736. This means the 90 day average was 19.5425. The change for JOD to SCR was 2.10.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 JOD19.59130 SCR
5 JOD97.95650 SCR
10 JOD195.91300 SCR
20 JOD391.82600 SCR
50 JOD979.56500 SCR
100 JOD1,959.13000 SCR
250 JOD4,897.82500 SCR
500 JOD9,795.65000 SCR
1000 JOD19,591.30000 SCR
2000 JOD39,182.60000 SCR
5000 JOD97,956.50000 SCR
10000 JOD195,913.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 SCR0.05104 JOD
5 SCR0.25522 JOD
10 SCR0.51043 JOD
20 SCR1.02086 JOD
50 SCR2.55216 JOD
100 SCR5.10432 JOD
250 SCR12.76080 JOD
500 SCR25.52160 JOD
1000 SCR51.04320 JOD
2000 SCR102.08640 JOD
5000 SCR255.21600 JOD
10000 SCR510.43200 JOD