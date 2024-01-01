50 Seychellois rupees to Jordanian dinars

Convert SCR to JOD at the real exchange rate

50 scr
2.637 jod

1.00000 SCR = 0.05275 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8560551.0809589.59221.461611.649680.9526918.4515
1 GBP1.1681511.26265104.6521.707291.926971.1128821.5531
1 USD0.925150.791985182.88281.352151.526140.8813517.0697
1 INR0.01116170.009555480.012065210.0163140.01841320.01063370.20595

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jordanian Dinar
1 SCR0.05275 JOD
5 SCR0.26373 JOD
10 SCR0.52746 JOD
20 SCR1.05493 JOD
50 SCR2.63732 JOD
100 SCR5.27463 JOD
250 SCR13.18658 JOD
500 SCR26.37315 JOD
1000 SCR52.74630 JOD
2000 SCR105.49260 JOD
5000 SCR263.73150 JOD
10000 SCR527.46300 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 JOD18.95870 SCR
5 JOD94.79350 SCR
10 JOD189.58700 SCR
20 JOD379.17400 SCR
50 JOD947.93500 SCR
100 JOD1895.87000 SCR
250 JOD4739.67500 SCR
500 JOD9479.35000 SCR
1000 JOD18958.70000 SCR
2000 JOD37917.40000 SCR
5000 JOD94793.50000 SCR
10000 JOD189587.00000 SCR