Jordanian dinars to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert JOD to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
2,525.57 ang

JD1.000 JOD = ƒ2.526 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.52612.5261
Low2.52422.5242
Average2.52542.5253
Change0.00%0.02%
1 JOD to ANG stats

The performance of JOD to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5261 and a 30 day low of 2.5242. This means the 30 day average was 2.5254. The change for JOD to ANG was 0.00.

The performance of JOD to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5261 and a 90 day low of 2.5242. This means the 90 day average was 2.5253. The change for JOD to ANG was 0.02.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 JOD2.52557 ANG
5 JOD12.62785 ANG
10 JOD25.25570 ANG
20 JOD50.51140 ANG
50 JOD126.27850 ANG
100 JOD252.55700 ANG
250 JOD631.39250 ANG
500 JOD1,262.78500 ANG
1000 JOD2,525.57000 ANG
2000 JOD5,051.14000 ANG
5000 JOD12,627.85000 ANG
10000 JOD25,255.70000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Jordanian Dinar
1 ANG0.39595 JOD
5 ANG1.97975 JOD
10 ANG3.95950 JOD
20 ANG7.91900 JOD
50 ANG19.79750 JOD
100 ANG39.59500 JOD
250 ANG98.98750 JOD
500 ANG197.97500 JOD
1000 ANG395.95000 JOD
2000 ANG791.90000 JOD
5000 ANG1,979.75000 JOD
10000 ANG3,959.50000 JOD