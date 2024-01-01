Jordanian dinars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert JOD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
118,123 btn

JD1.000 JOD = Nu.118.1 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.1690118.1690
Low117.6880117.1630
Average117.9690117.7608
Change0.30%0.32%
1 JOD to BTN stats

The performance of JOD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.1690 and a 30 day low of 117.6880. This means the 30 day average was 117.9690. The change for JOD to BTN was 0.30.

The performance of JOD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.1690 and a 90 day low of 117.1630. This means the 90 day average was 117.7608. The change for JOD to BTN was 0.32.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 JOD118.12300 BTN
5 JOD590.61500 BTN
10 JOD1,181.23000 BTN
20 JOD2,362.46000 BTN
50 JOD5,906.15000 BTN
100 JOD11,812.30000 BTN
250 JOD29,530.75000 BTN
500 JOD59,061.50000 BTN
1000 JOD118,123.00000 BTN
2000 JOD236,246.00000 BTN
5000 JOD590,615.00000 BTN
10000 JOD1,181,230.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Jordanian Dinar
1 BTN0.00847 JOD
5 BTN0.04233 JOD
10 BTN0.08466 JOD
20 BTN0.16931 JOD
50 BTN0.42329 JOD
100 BTN0.84657 JOD
250 BTN2.11643 JOD
500 BTN4.23286 JOD
1000 BTN8.46572 JOD
2000 BTN16.93144 JOD
5000 BTN42.32860 JOD
10000 BTN84.65720 JOD