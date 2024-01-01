Jordanian dinars to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert JOD to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
1,156.97 kyd

JD1.000 JOD = $1.157 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.15721.1572
Low1.15631.1563
Average1.15691.1568
Change0.00%0.02%
1 JOD to KYD stats

The performance of JOD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1572 and a 30 day low of 1.1563. This means the 30 day average was 1.1569. The change for JOD to KYD was 0.00.

The performance of JOD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1572 and a 90 day low of 1.1563. This means the 90 day average was 1.1568. The change for JOD to KYD was 0.02.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 JOD1.15697 KYD
5 JOD5.78485 KYD
10 JOD11.56970 KYD
20 JOD23.13940 KYD
50 JOD57.84850 KYD
100 JOD115.69700 KYD
250 JOD289.24250 KYD
500 JOD578.48500 KYD
1000 JOD1,156.97000 KYD
2000 JOD2,313.94000 KYD
5000 JOD5,784.85000 KYD
10000 JOD11,569.70000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 KYD0.86433 JOD
5 KYD4.32165 JOD
10 KYD8.64329 JOD
20 KYD17.28658 JOD
50 KYD43.21645 JOD
100 KYD86.43290 JOD
250 KYD216.08225 JOD
500 KYD432.16450 JOD
1000 KYD864.32900 JOD
2000 KYD1,728.65800 JOD
5000 KYD4,321.64500 JOD
10000 KYD8,643.29000 JOD