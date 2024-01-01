Jordanian dinars to Armenian drams today

Convert JOD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
547,799 amd

JD1.000 JOD = ֏547.8 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High548.4580549.0010
Low546.0650545.7090
Average547.1326547.1215
Change0.28%0.25%
1 JOD to AMD stats

The performance of JOD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 548.4580 and a 30 day low of 546.0650. This means the 30 day average was 547.1326. The change for JOD to AMD was 0.28.

The performance of JOD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 549.0010 and a 90 day low of 545.7090. This means the 90 day average was 547.1215. The change for JOD to AMD was 0.25.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 JOD547.79900 AMD
5 JOD2,738.99500 AMD
10 JOD5,477.99000 AMD
20 JOD10,955.98000 AMD
50 JOD27,389.95000 AMD
100 JOD54,779.90000 AMD
250 JOD136,949.75000 AMD
500 JOD273,899.50000 AMD
1000 JOD547,799.00000 AMD
2000 JOD1,095,598.00000 AMD
5000 JOD2,738,995.00000 AMD
10000 JOD5,477,990.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jordanian Dinar
1 AMD0.00183 JOD
5 AMD0.00913 JOD
10 AMD0.01825 JOD
20 AMD0.03651 JOD
50 AMD0.09127 JOD
100 AMD0.18255 JOD
250 AMD0.45637 JOD
500 AMD0.91274 JOD
1000 AMD1.82549 JOD
2000 AMD3.65098 JOD
5000 AMD9.12745 JOD
10000 AMD18.25490 JOD