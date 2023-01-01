20 Armenian drams to Jordanian dinars

Convert AMD to JOD at the real exchange rate

20 amd
0.036 jod

1.00000 AMD = 0.00182 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.053187.56411.433691.647790.963418.4503
1GBP1.1540711.21535101.0551.654581.901661.1118321.2929
1USD0.94960.822808183.14891.36141.56470.914817.52
1INR0.01142020.00989560.012026610.0163730.01881810.01100190.210706

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jordanian Dinar
1 AMD0.00182 JOD
5 AMD0.00909 JOD
10 AMD0.01817 JOD
20 AMD0.03635 JOD
50 AMD0.09086 JOD
100 AMD0.18173 JOD
250 AMD0.45432 JOD
500 AMD0.90865 JOD
1000 AMD1.81729 JOD
2000 AMD3.63458 JOD
5000 AMD9.08645 JOD
10000 AMD18.17290 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 JOD550.27100 AMD
5 JOD2751.35500 AMD
10 JOD5502.71000 AMD
20 JOD11005.42000 AMD
50 JOD27513.55000 AMD
100 JOD55027.10000 AMD
250 JOD137567.75000 AMD
500 JOD275135.50000 AMD
1000 JOD550271.00000 AMD
2000 JOD1100542.00000 AMD
5000 JOD2751355.00000 AMD
10000 JOD5502710.00000 AMD