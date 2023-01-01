1 Armenian dram to Jordanian dinars

Convert AMD to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.002 jod

1.00000 AMD = 0.00182 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 JOD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.053287.58461.433621.64730.963418.446
1GBP1.1540711.2155101.0821.654541.901151.1118321.2885
1USD0.94950.822707183.16051.36121.564090.914717.5142
1INR0.01141750.0098930.012024910.01636830.01880810.01099920.210607

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jordanian Dinar
1 AMD0.00182 JOD
5 AMD0.00909 JOD
10 AMD0.01818 JOD
20 AMD0.03636 JOD
50 AMD0.09089 JOD
100 AMD0.18178 JOD
250 AMD0.45445 JOD
500 AMD0.90890 JOD
1000 AMD1.81780 JOD
2000 AMD3.63560 JOD
5000 AMD9.08900 JOD
10000 AMD18.17800 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 JOD550.11700 AMD
5 JOD2750.58500 AMD
10 JOD5501.17000 AMD
20 JOD11002.34000 AMD
50 JOD27505.85000 AMD
100 JOD55011.70000 AMD
250 JOD137529.25000 AMD
500 JOD275058.50000 AMD
1000 JOD550117.00000 AMD
2000 JOD1100234.00000 AMD
5000 JOD2750585.00000 AMD
10000 JOD5501170.00000 AMD