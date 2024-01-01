Jordanian dinars to Macedonian denars today

Convert JOD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
80,358.10 mkd

JD1.000 JOD = ден80.36 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High80.363481.3375
Low79.409679.4096
Average79.983680.3757
Change0.12%-0.52%
1 JOD to MKD stats

The performance of JOD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 80.3634 and a 30 day low of 79.4096. This means the 30 day average was 79.9836. The change for JOD to MKD was 0.12.

The performance of JOD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 81.3375 and a 90 day low of 79.4096. This means the 90 day average was 80.3757. The change for JOD to MKD was -0.52.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Macedonian Denar
1 JOD80.35810 MKD
5 JOD401.79050 MKD
10 JOD803.58100 MKD
20 JOD1,607.16200 MKD
50 JOD4,017.90500 MKD
100 JOD8,035.81000 MKD
250 JOD20,089.52500 MKD
500 JOD40,179.05000 MKD
1000 JOD80,358.10000 MKD
2000 JOD160,716.20000 MKD
5000 JOD401,790.50000 MKD
10000 JOD803,581.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Jordanian Dinar
1 MKD0.01244 JOD
5 MKD0.06222 JOD
10 MKD0.12444 JOD
20 MKD0.24889 JOD
50 MKD0.62222 JOD
100 MKD1.24443 JOD
250 MKD3.11108 JOD
500 MKD6.22215 JOD
1000 MKD12.44430 JOD
2000 MKD24.88860 JOD
5000 MKD62.22150 JOD
10000 MKD124.44300 JOD