Jordanian dinars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert JOD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
6,337.92 myr

JD1.000 JOD = RM6.338 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.64416.6916
Low6.33796.3379
Average6.57126.6202
Change-4.61%-5.25%
1 JOD to MYR stats

The performance of JOD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.6441 and a 30 day low of 6.3379. This means the 30 day average was 6.5712. The change for JOD to MYR was -4.61.

The performance of JOD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6916 and a 90 day low of 6.3379. This means the 90 day average was 6.6202. The change for JOD to MYR was -5.25.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JOD6.33792 MYR
5 JOD31.68960 MYR
10 JOD63.37920 MYR
20 JOD126.75840 MYR
50 JOD316.89600 MYR
100 JOD633.79200 MYR
250 JOD1,584.48000 MYR
500 JOD3,168.96000 MYR
1000 JOD6,337.92000 MYR
2000 JOD12,675.84000 MYR
5000 JOD31,689.60000 MYR
10000 JOD63,379.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jordanian Dinar
1 MYR0.15778 JOD
5 MYR0.78890 JOD
10 MYR1.57780 JOD
20 MYR3.15560 JOD
50 MYR7.88900 JOD
100 MYR15.77800 JOD
250 MYR39.44500 JOD
500 MYR78.89000 JOD
1000 MYR157.78000 JOD
2000 MYR315.56000 JOD
5000 MYR788.90000 JOD
10000 MYR1,577.80000 JOD