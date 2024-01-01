1 Jordanian dinar to Malaysian ringgits

Convert JOD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 jod
6.76 myr

1.000 JOD = 6.762 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JOD6.76224 MYR
5 JOD33.81120 MYR
10 JOD67.62240 MYR
20 JOD135.24480 MYR
50 JOD338.11200 MYR
100 JOD676.22400 MYR
250 JOD1,690.56000 MYR
500 JOD3,381.12000 MYR
1000 JOD6,762.24000 MYR
2000 JOD13,524.48000 MYR
5000 JOD33,811.20000 MYR
10000 JOD67,622.40000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jordanian Dinar
1 MYR0.14788 JOD
5 MYR0.73940 JOD
10 MYR1.47880 JOD
20 MYR2.95760 JOD
50 MYR7.39400 JOD
100 MYR14.78800 JOD
250 MYR36.97000 JOD
500 MYR73.94000 JOD
1000 MYR147.88000 JOD
2000 MYR295.76000 JOD
5000 MYR739.40000 JOD
10000 MYR1,478.80000 JOD