5,000 Jordanian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert JOD to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 jod
33,812.95 myr

1.000 JOD = 6.763 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6271.4651.6550.96917.795
1 GBP1.17111.242103.7891.7161.9381.13520.839
1 USD0.9430.805183.5361.3811.560.91316.773
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 JOD6.76259 MYR
5 JOD33.81295 MYR
10 JOD67.62590 MYR
20 JOD135.25180 MYR
50 JOD338.12950 MYR
100 JOD676.25900 MYR
250 JOD1,690.64750 MYR
500 JOD3,381.29500 MYR
1000 JOD6,762.59000 MYR
2000 JOD13,525.18000 MYR
5000 JOD33,812.95000 MYR
10000 JOD67,625.90000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Jordanian Dinar
1 MYR0.14787 JOD
5 MYR0.73936 JOD
10 MYR1.47872 JOD
20 MYR2.95744 JOD
50 MYR7.39360 JOD
100 MYR14.78720 JOD
250 MYR36.96800 JOD
500 MYR73.93600 JOD
1000 MYR147.87200 JOD
2000 MYR295.74400 JOD
5000 MYR739.36000 JOD
10000 MYR1,478.72000 JOD