Jordanian dinars to Surinamese dollars today

Convert JOD to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
40,763 srd

JD1.000 JOD = $40.76 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.643447.3819
Low40.641240.6412
Average41.709543.8890
Change-4.41%-13.97%
1 JOD to SRD stats

The performance of JOD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.6434 and a 30 day low of 40.6412. This means the 30 day average was 41.7095. The change for JOD to SRD was -4.41.

The performance of JOD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.3819 and a 90 day low of 40.6412. This means the 90 day average was 43.8890. The change for JOD to SRD was -13.97.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Surinamese Dollar
1 JOD40.76300 SRD
5 JOD203.81500 SRD
10 JOD407.63000 SRD
20 JOD815.26000 SRD
50 JOD2,038.15000 SRD
100 JOD4,076.30000 SRD
250 JOD10,190.75000 SRD
500 JOD20,381.50000 SRD
1000 JOD40,763.00000 SRD
2000 JOD81,526.00000 SRD
5000 JOD203,815.00000 SRD
10000 JOD407,630.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 SRD0.02453 JOD
5 SRD0.12266 JOD
10 SRD0.24532 JOD
20 SRD0.49064 JOD
50 SRD1.22660 JOD
100 SRD2.45320 JOD
250 SRD6.13300 JOD
500 SRD12.26600 JOD
1000 SRD24.53200 JOD
2000 SRD49.06400 JOD
5000 SRD122.66000 JOD
10000 SRD245.32000 JOD