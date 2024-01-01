50 Surinamese dollars to Jordanian dinars

Convert SRD to JOD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = JD0.02001 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:31
SRD to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

JOD
1 SRD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02160.0245
Low0.02000.0200
Average0.02060.0225
Change-6.84%-18.27%
1 SRD to JOD stats

The performance of SRD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0216 and a 30 day low of 0.0200. This means the 30 day average was 0.0206. The change for SRD to JOD was -6.84.

The performance of SRD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0245 and a 90 day low of 0.0200. This means the 90 day average was 0.0225. The change for SRD to JOD was -18.27.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5361.3960.79484.50718.098
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.77913.445
1 EUR1.0481.41111.611.4630.83288.56318.966
1 AUD0.6510.8760.62110.9090.51755.0111.781

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jordanian Dinar
1 SRD0.02001 JOD
5 SRD0.10003 JOD
10 SRD0.20005 JOD
20 SRD0.40011 JOD
50 SRD1.00027 JOD
100 SRD2.00054 JOD
250 SRD5.00135 JOD
500 SRD10.00270 JOD
1000 SRD20.00540 JOD
2000 SRD40.01080 JOD
5000 SRD100.02700 JOD
10000 SRD200.05400 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Surinamese Dollar
1 JOD49.98660 SRD
5 JOD249.93300 SRD
10 JOD499.86600 SRD
20 JOD999.73200 SRD
50 JOD2,499.33000 SRD
100 JOD4,998.66000 SRD
250 JOD12,496.65000 SRD
500 JOD24,993.30000 SRD
1000 JOD49,986.60000 SRD
2000 JOD99,973.20000 SRD
5000 JOD249,933.00000 SRD
10000 JOD499,866.00000 SRD