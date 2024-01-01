Jordanian dinars to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert JOD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
12,345.70 svc

JD1.000 JOD = ₡12.35 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.348312.3483
Low12.338712.3387
Average12.345012.3443
Change0.00%0.02%
View full history

1 JOD to SVC stats

The performance of JOD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.3483 and a 30 day low of 12.3387. This means the 30 day average was 12.3450. The change for JOD to SVC was 0.00.

The performance of JOD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3483 and a 90 day low of 12.3387. This means the 90 day average was 12.3443. The change for JOD to SVC was 0.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Salvadoran Colón
1 JOD12.34570 SVC
5 JOD61.72850 SVC
10 JOD123.45700 SVC
20 JOD246.91400 SVC
50 JOD617.28500 SVC
100 JOD1,234.57000 SVC
250 JOD3,086.42500 SVC
500 JOD6,172.85000 SVC
1000 JOD12,345.70000 SVC
2000 JOD24,691.40000 SVC
5000 JOD61,728.50000 SVC
10000 JOD123,457.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Jordanian Dinar
1 SVC0.08100 JOD
5 SVC0.40500 JOD
10 SVC0.81000 JOD
20 SVC1.62000 JOD
50 SVC4.05000 JOD
100 SVC8.10000 JOD
250 SVC20.25000 JOD
500 SVC40.50000 JOD
1000 SVC81.00000 JOD
2000 SVC162.00000 JOD
5000 SVC405.00000 JOD
10000 SVC810.00000 JOD