Jordanian dinars to Japanese yen today

Convert JOD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
206,744 jpy

JD1.000 JOD = ¥206.7 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High228.0160228.0160
Low206.7440206.7440
Average220.1147221.4900
Change-8.86%-4.98%
1 JOD to JPY stats

The performance of JOD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 228.0160 and a 30 day low of 206.7440. This means the 30 day average was 220.1147. The change for JOD to JPY was -8.86.

The performance of JOD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 228.0160 and a 90 day low of 206.7440. This means the 90 day average was 221.4900. The change for JOD to JPY was -4.98.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 JOD206.74400 JPY
5 JOD1,033.72000 JPY
10 JOD2,067.44000 JPY
20 JOD4,134.88000 JPY
50 JOD10,337.20000 JPY
100 JOD20,674.40000 JPY
250 JOD51,686.00000 JPY
500 JOD103,372.00000 JPY
1000 JOD206,744.00000 JPY
2000 JOD413,488.00000 JPY
5000 JOD1,033,720.00000 JPY
10000 JOD2,067,440.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Jordanian Dinar
100 JPY0.48369 JOD
1000 JPY4.83689 JOD
1500 JPY7.25534 JOD
2000 JPY9.67378 JOD
3000 JPY14.51067 JOD
5000 JPY24.18445 JOD
5400 JPY26.11921 JOD
10000 JPY48.36890 JOD
15000 JPY72.55335 JOD
20000 JPY96.73780 JOD
25000 JPY120.92225 JOD
30000 JPY145.10670 JOD