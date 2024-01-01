Jordanian dinars to Croatian kunas today

Convert JOD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
9,905.64 hrk

JD1.000 JOD = kn9.906 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
JOD to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.90779.9077
Low9.90019.9001
Average9.90519.9046
Change0.00%0.02%
1 JOD to HRK stats

The performance of JOD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9077 and a 30 day low of 9.9001. This means the 30 day average was 9.9051. The change for JOD to HRK was 0.00.

The performance of JOD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.9077 and a 90 day low of 9.9001. This means the 90 day average was 9.9046. The change for JOD to HRK was 0.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 JOD9.90564 HRK
5 JOD49.52820 HRK
10 JOD99.05640 HRK
20 JOD198.11280 HRK
50 JOD495.28200 HRK
100 JOD990.56400 HRK
250 JOD2,476.41000 HRK
500 JOD4,952.82000 HRK
1000 JOD9,905.64000 HRK
2000 JOD19,811.28000 HRK
5000 JOD49,528.20000 HRK
10000 JOD99,056.40000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jordanian Dinar
1 HRK0.10095 JOD
5 HRK0.50477 JOD
10 HRK1.00953 JOD
20 HRK2.01906 JOD
50 HRK5.04765 JOD
100 HRK10.09530 JOD
250 HRK25.23825 JOD
500 HRK50.47650 JOD
1000 HRK100.95300 JOD
2000 HRK201.90600 JOD
5000 HRK504.76500 JOD
10000 HRK1,009.53000 JOD