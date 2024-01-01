Jordanian dinars to Norwegian kroner today
Convert JOD to NOK at the real exchange rate
|1 JOD to NOK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.5627
|15.5627
|Low
|14.8796
|14.7402
|Average
|15.2922
|15.1162
|Change
|3.83%
|1.09%
|View full history
1 JOD to NOK stats
The performance of JOD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.5627 and a 30 day low of 14.8796. This means the 30 day average was 15.2922. The change for JOD to NOK was 3.83.
The performance of JOD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.5627 and a 90 day low of 14.7402. This means the 90 day average was 15.1162. The change for JOD to NOK was 1.09.
|Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
|1 JOD
|15.44960 NOK
|5 JOD
|77.24800 NOK
|10 JOD
|154.49600 NOK
|20 JOD
|308.99200 NOK
|50 JOD
|772.48000 NOK
|100 JOD
|1,544.96000 NOK
|250 JOD
|3,862.40000 NOK
|500 JOD
|7,724.80000 NOK
|1000 JOD
|15,449.60000 NOK
|2000 JOD
|30,899.20000 NOK
|5000 JOD
|77,248.00000 NOK
|10000 JOD
|154,496.00000 NOK