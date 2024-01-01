500 Norwegian kroner to Jordanian dinars

Convert NOK to JOD at the real exchange rate

500 nok
32.363 jod

kr1.000 NOK = JD0.06473 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06720.0678
Low0.06430.0643
Average0.06540.0662
Change-3.69%-1.08%
View full history

1 NOK to JOD stats

The performance of NOK to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0672 and a 30 day low of 0.0643. This means the 30 day average was 0.0654. The change for NOK to JOD was -3.69.

The performance of NOK to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0678 and a 90 day low of 0.0643. This means the 90 day average was 0.0662. The change for NOK to JOD was -1.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Jordanian Dinar
1 NOK0.06473 JOD
5 NOK0.32363 JOD
10 NOK0.64727 JOD
20 NOK1.29453 JOD
50 NOK3.23633 JOD
100 NOK6.47266 JOD
250 NOK16.18165 JOD
500 NOK32.36330 JOD
1000 NOK64.72660 JOD
2000 NOK129.45320 JOD
5000 NOK323.63300 JOD
10000 NOK647.26600 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 JOD15.44960 NOK
5 JOD77.24800 NOK
10 JOD154.49600 NOK
20 JOD308.99200 NOK
50 JOD772.48000 NOK
100 JOD1,544.96000 NOK
250 JOD3,862.40000 NOK
500 JOD7,724.80000 NOK
1000 JOD15,449.60000 NOK
2000 JOD30,899.20000 NOK
5000 JOD77,248.00000 NOK
10000 JOD154,496.00000 NOK