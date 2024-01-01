Jordanian dinars to Omani rials today

Convert JOD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
543.203 omr

JD1.000 JOD = ر.ع.0.5432 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54330.5433
Low0.54290.5429
Average0.54320.5431
Change-0.01%0.04%
1 JOD to OMR stats

The performance of JOD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5433 and a 30 day low of 0.5429. This means the 30 day average was 0.5432. The change for JOD to OMR was -0.01.

The performance of JOD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5433 and a 90 day low of 0.5429. This means the 90 day average was 0.5431. The change for JOD to OMR was 0.04.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 JOD0.54320 OMR
5 JOD2.71602 OMR
10 JOD5.43203 OMR
20 JOD10.86406 OMR
50 JOD27.16015 OMR
100 JOD54.32030 OMR
250 JOD135.80075 OMR
500 JOD271.60150 OMR
1000 JOD543.20300 OMR
2000 JOD1,086.40600 OMR
5000 JOD2,716.01500 OMR
10000 JOD5,432.03000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Jordanian Dinar
1 OMR1.84093 JOD
5 OMR9.20465 JOD
10 OMR18.40930 JOD
20 OMR36.81860 JOD
50 OMR92.04650 JOD
100 OMR184.09300 JOD
250 OMR460.23250 JOD
500 OMR920.46500 JOD
1000 OMR1,840.93000 JOD
2000 OMR3,681.86000 JOD
5000 OMR9,204.65000 JOD
10000 OMR18,409.30000 JOD