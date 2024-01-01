Jordanian dinars to Thai bahts today

Convert JOD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
49,834.20 thb

JD1.000 JOD = ฿49.83 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JOD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JOD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.449752.1347
Low49.834249.8342
Average50.908951.4532
Change-3.14%-3.90%
View full history

1 JOD to THB stats

The performance of JOD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.4497 and a 30 day low of 49.8342. This means the 30 day average was 50.9089. The change for JOD to THB was -3.14.

The performance of JOD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 52.1347 and a 90 day low of 49.8342. This means the 90 day average was 51.4532. The change for JOD to THB was -3.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Thai Baht
1 JOD49.83420 THB
5 JOD249.17100 THB
10 JOD498.34200 THB
20 JOD996.68400 THB
50 JOD2,491.71000 THB
100 JOD4,983.42000 THB
250 JOD12,458.55000 THB
500 JOD24,917.10000 THB
1000 JOD49,834.20000 THB
2000 JOD99,668.40000 THB
5000 JOD249,171.00000 THB
10000 JOD498,342.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Jordanian Dinar
1 THB0.02007 JOD
5 THB0.10033 JOD
10 THB0.20067 JOD
20 THB0.40133 JOD
50 THB1.00333 JOD
100 THB2.00665 JOD
250 THB5.01663 JOD
500 THB10.03325 JOD
1000 THB20.06650 JOD
2000 THB40.13300 JOD
5000 THB100.33250 JOD
10000 THB200.66500 JOD