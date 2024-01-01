Jordanian dinars to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert JOD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
17,763,200 uzs

JD1.000 JOD = so'm17,760 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17,832.500017,940.8000
Low17,708.900017,708.9000
Average17,780.923317,823.6622
Change-0.10%-0.63%
1 JOD to UZS stats

The performance of JOD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17,832.5000 and a 30 day low of 17,708.9000. This means the 30 day average was 17,780.9233. The change for JOD to UZS was -0.10.

The performance of JOD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17,940.8000 and a 90 day low of 17,708.9000. This means the 90 day average was 17,823.6622. The change for JOD to UZS was -0.63.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Uzbekistan Som
1 JOD17,763.20000 UZS
5 JOD88,816.00000 UZS
10 JOD177,632.00000 UZS
20 JOD355,264.00000 UZS
50 JOD888,160.00000 UZS
100 JOD1,776,320.00000 UZS
250 JOD4,440,800.00000 UZS
500 JOD8,881,600.00000 UZS
1000 JOD17,763,200.00000 UZS
2000 JOD35,526,400.00000 UZS
5000 JOD88,816,000.00000 UZS
10000 JOD177,632,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Jordanian Dinar
1 UZS0.00006 JOD
5 UZS0.00028 JOD
10 UZS0.00056 JOD
20 UZS0.00113 JOD
50 UZS0.00281 JOD
100 UZS0.00563 JOD
250 UZS0.01407 JOD
500 UZS0.02815 JOD
1000 UZS0.05630 JOD
2000 UZS0.11259 JOD
5000 UZS0.28148 JOD
10000 UZS0.56296 JOD