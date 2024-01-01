Jordanian dinars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert JOD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
2,528.89 bgn

JD1.000 JOD = лв2.529 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.55832.5827
Low2.52332.5233
Average2.53992.5518
Change-0.68%-1.48%
1 JOD to BGN stats

The performance of JOD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5583 and a 30 day low of 2.5233. This means the 30 day average was 2.5399. The change for JOD to BGN was -0.68.

The performance of JOD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5827 and a 90 day low of 2.5233. This means the 90 day average was 2.5518. The change for JOD to BGN was -1.48.

How to convert Jordanian dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 JOD2.52889 BGN
5 JOD12.64445 BGN
10 JOD25.28890 BGN
20 JOD50.57780 BGN
50 JOD126.44450 BGN
100 JOD252.88900 BGN
250 JOD632.22250 BGN
500 JOD1,264.44500 BGN
1000 JOD2,528.89000 BGN
2000 JOD5,057.78000 BGN
5000 JOD12,644.45000 BGN
10000 JOD25,288.90000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jordanian Dinar
1 BGN0.39543 JOD
5 BGN1.97715 JOD
10 BGN3.95431 JOD
20 BGN7.90862 JOD
50 BGN19.77155 JOD
100 BGN39.54310 JOD
250 BGN98.85775 JOD
500 BGN197.71550 JOD
1000 BGN395.43100 JOD
2000 BGN790.86200 JOD
5000 BGN1,977.15500 JOD
10000 BGN3,954.31000 JOD